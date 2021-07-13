Dilip Kumar Left Behind No Significant Lessons for Actors: Naseeruddin Shah

With his piece for Indian Express, Shah said that he wishes to raise a question of whether "his (Dilip Kumar) example as a star was worthy of emulation and whether he helped push the envelope toward progress or whether he facilitated the downward spiral of popular Hindi cinema into the total star-centricity in which it wallows today."

He remarked that Kumar had 'consummate characterisations, dignified deportment, mellifluous diction' in his performances, at least till Ganga Jamuna. Shah believes that Kumar's performances stood out in a time when ' quivering lips, caterpillar eyebrows' were commonplace on the big screen.

Referring to the number of films Dilip Kumar worked in during his lifetime, Shah said that his filmography was limited compared to his contemporaries. He added that Kumar 'didn't do enough' apart from acting and participating in social causes he held close to his heart.