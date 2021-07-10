Naseeruddin Shah Recalls How Dilip Kumar Advised Him Not To Be an Actor

Even though he was more fascinated with cinema from the West growing up, Naseer recalled watching Dilip Kumar's movies, as he thought they were always a cut above the rest, especially his performances.

“My father was the Deputy Collector at Nainital when we were small, he was posted there. He never saw Hindi movies. He never allowed us to see Hindi movies, except for Mr Dilip Kumar’s movies. I think he had a secret, deep admiration for him. So, I remember seeing films like Uran Khatola, Azaad, Kohinoor, and Insaniyat when I was a child.”

Reminiscing the days when he had started as a young actor in then Bombay, he spoke about how he would sleep at a Zari factory at night and wander around in the day making rounds of the studios.

“I didn’t give a thought to what my parents were going through. I never wrote them a letter. They had no idea where I was. They didn’t even know if I was alive”, Naseer said.

"Finally, they got in touch with, as luck would have it, Mr Dilip Kumar, who my father happened to know through his eldest sister, Sakina Aapa, who used to come to Ajmer, where my father was the administrator of Dargah Garib Nawaz. They found me sitting on the pavement and packed me off home, but not before I spent a week or so at Mr Dilip Kumar's house”, he added.