Drugs Case: NCB Gets Actor Armaan Kohli's Custody Till 1 September

Actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1 September, as per a report by ANI. Kohli was arrested in connection to a drugs case.

Two alleged drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB in Mumbai's Juhu area on Monday, ANI reported.

Armaan Kohli has been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.