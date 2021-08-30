ED Questioning of Jacqueline Fernandez Underway in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate told NDTV, "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a 'conman' who is currently under trial and is at a jail in Delhi. He has been accused of extortion amounting to approximately Rs. 200 crores. He also reportedly has multiple other cases of extortion against him, India Today reported.

On the career front, Jacqueline Fernandez has multiple projects lined up including Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam, Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh, Bachchan Pandey, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned several Tollywood celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, and director Puri Jagannadh in connection to a drugs case from 4 years ago.