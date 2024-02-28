'My Heart May Explode': Ananya Panday Reacts to Cousin Alanna Panday's Pregnancy

Alanna wrote in the post, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (wings emoji).” Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, “I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you.”

Ananya was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Control.