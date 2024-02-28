Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'My Heart May Explode': Ananya Panday Reacts to Cousin Alanna Panday's Pregnancy

'My Heart May Explode': Ananya Panday Reacts to Cousin Alanna Panday's Pregnancy

Social media personality Alanna Panday took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy.  
(Photo Courtesy: X)

Social media personality Alanna Panday took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy.  Taking to her Instagram stories, actor Ananya Panday shared her excitement as her cousin Alanna and her husband Ivory McCray embark on their journey into parenthood.

Reposting the heartwarming pregnancy announcement video shared by Alanna, Ananya couldn’t contain her happiness. Ananya said, “My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I’m gonna be Masi.”

Alanna wrote in the post, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (wings emoji).” Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, “I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you.”

Ananya was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Control

