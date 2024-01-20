Did Shah Rukh Khan Visit The Archies Set To Give a Pep Talk? Zoya Akhtar Reveals

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who directed Netflix’s The Archies, talked about whether she ever called Shah Rukh Khan to the sets to give a ‘pep talk’ to his daughter Suhana Khan who marked her debut with the series. She also opened up about casting Shah Rukh Khan in her directorial debut Luck By Chance.

The actor played himself in the film and appears in a crucial scene – after Farhan Akhtar’s character Vikram Jaisingh’s first film becomes successful, he meets Shah Rukh at a party where the latter tells him to never forget the people who stood by him before he was famous.