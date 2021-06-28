'Mandir' Track Dropped Due to MeToo Accused Hashback Hashish

Lifafa AKA Suryakant Sawhney's Statement

A few days after Uvika's post, Lifafa issued a statement addressing the issue.

"Hashback Hashish is named on the track Mandir because he is legally entitled to be so. He as part of the creation of that song in early 2018 - whatever little % it may be. Most importantly, it was prior to the 2020 public allegations made against him which is when links were severed and continue to be so. I simply chose to be transparent about the origins of the song - not in fact "promote" him," the statement read.

"I addressed this in the description of the Mandir video when it came out in Dec 2020 where I also stated that his share of the royalties would be donated to an organisation dealing with women's violence. To me, this was the actual way to go about restorative justice. In hindsight, what I did not consider is that simply seeing his name on old work could trigger his assault victims. And for this oversight, I am sorry."