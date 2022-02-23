Munawar Shares ‘Childhood Story’, Netizens See an Explanation for ‘Lock Upp'

Munawar Faruqui shared a video on Twitter reciting a ‘childhood story’ a day after he was announced as the second contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. In the clip, Munawar talks about an unfair ‘cricket tournament’ which his team won and netizens have interpreted it as his explanation for being a part of Kangana’s show.

Munawar said, “Let me tell you a story. When I was a kid, there was a guy named Jabbar who used to organise cricket tournaments in his area, so only they’d only win. They were bullies and only they would win. If any team made it to the finals, they would bribe the umpire or something and defeat them. They would declare someone ‘out’ on whims. Even we went to the tournament and reached the finals.”