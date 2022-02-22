Munawar Faruqui Called Out For Choosing to be a Part of Kangana Ranaut's Show

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was recently announced as the second contestant of the reality show Lock Upp, to be hosted by Kangana Ranaut and streamed on AltBalaji.

Following the announcement, a number of people on social media called out Munawar for choosing to be part of a show whose host has been called out numerous times for her hate speeches.

Writer and lyricist Hussain Haidry tweeted, "I think this is a tone-deaf, sellout act by Munawar Faruqui To be a guy playing games in jail with Kangana Ranaut as jailor is NOT FUNNY Being at work with a genocidal propagandist beats financial adversity logic Am I to be “entertained” by a muslim imprisoned for no reason?!"