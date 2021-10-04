Mumbai Drugs Case: Who Are Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha & Others Arrested?

Following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested on Sunday and sent to NCB custody till 4 October.

Five other people - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar - have also been arrested in the case.

Here's taking a look at who the people arrested in the Mumbai drugs case are: