Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Taken for Medical Tests a Day After NCB Arrest

Aryan Khan taken to JJ Hospital for medical tests after NCB arrested him on Sunday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday. A day after his arrest, Aryan Khan, and others arrested, were taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical tests.
Speaking to ANI, NCB chief SN Pradhan had said, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs and involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light".
Aryan Khan leaves for medical tests.
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB during a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.
Aryan Khan, and others, taken to Mumbai's JJ Hospital for tests.
Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, is being investigated for drug use by the NCB.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Oct 2021,01:50 PM IST