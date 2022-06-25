‘The Benchmark Is Very High With Marvel': Ms Marvel's Music Composer A-Zal

Ms Marvel's music composer Afzal, aka A-Zal
Marvel Studio's most recent miniseries, Ms Marvel premiered on 8 June, and has been garnering a largely positive response from the fans since then. If you've watched the show, you know its got brilliant music.
A-Zal, a musician of Indian-origin based in the US has composed two romantic songs for Ms Marvel, which have featured in the show (so far) to portray the growing chemistry between the lead character Kamala Khan and Kamran.
The Quint spoke to the singer-musician about his professional journey, what went behind the composition of 'Aye Khuda,' his experience working with massive banners like Marvel, CBS, even Bollywood and more.
A-Zal (Atif Afzal), who has previously worked with Hollywood giants like CBS Network and Netflix USA, shared his experience of working with Marvel Studios for the first time.
When he was asked about the difference between the Bollywood and Hollywood, he said that unlike the former, he hasn't seen Hollywood following 'any trend patterns' in the music industry. The musician also spoke about his favourite superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Bollywood artistes he would love to work with.
