'What People Saw in Mrs Chatterjee... is 100 Percent True': Sagarika Chakraborty

Rani Mukerji's latest film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, hit the big screens earlier in March and has since received a mixed response from both the critics and the audience. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an immigrant Indian mother who fought against the Norwegian government and its foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

The Quint caught up with Sagarika and spoke to her about the film's adaptation of her real-life story and more.