Bipasha Basu Celebrates 20 Years of Her Debut Film Ajnabee
Bipasha Basu's debut film Ajnabee also starred Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.
Bipasha Basu completed 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, the actor shared a note on Instagram thanking the crew and cast of her debut film Ajnabee.
“This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back … my first film,#ajnabee released on 21st September 2001. “It doesn’t feel like so much time has passed,as the love that I get from my fans, well wishers ,the film fraternity and the media is still so strong,” Bipasha Basu wrote.
Bipasha Basu further wrote, “I am grateful for this love forever #ajnabee will be special to me forever. I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai , producer Vijay Galani , all my co actors - @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan , my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada ) … and the entire unit🙏 It’s been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed ❤️🙏 #20yearsofajnabee.”
Talking about her debut role, Bipasha Basu said, "Not very often do you get a chance to perform a character so nuanced and unconventional for your first film. With Ajnabee, I had so much to do with my role. A thriller peels like an onion - layer by layer - and it allows you to play with those layers."
Bipasha Basu’s debut film Ajnabee was directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan and it won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bobby Deol. In 2002, Bipasha Basu starred in Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Raaz, and went on to act in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Apaharan, Phir Hera Pheri, Omkara, and Dhoom 2.
