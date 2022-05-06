Modern Love Mumbai: Masaba, Ritwik & Dhruv Talk About Their Worst Dates

The Quint spoke with Masaba Gupta and Ritwik Bhowmik, the leads of I love Thane, and the story's director Dhruv Sehgal. They spoke about their worse dates, their favorite memory from the sets, and reveal what modern love means to them.

Modern Love Mumbai will release on 13 May on Amazon Prime Video. The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty