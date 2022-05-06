Modern Love Mumbai: Masaba, Ritwik & Dhruv Talk About Their Worst Dates

Masaba Gupta and Ritwik Bhowmik in' Modern Love Mumbai'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Modern Love Mumbai is one of the Indian editions of the hit US anthology. The Mumbai chapter of the show will features stories directed by VVishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Dhruv Sehgal, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana.
The Quint spoke with Masaba Gupta and Ritwik Bhowmik, the leads of I love Thane, and the story's director Dhruv Sehgal. They spoke about their worse dates, their favorite memory from the sets, and reveal what modern love means to them.
Modern Love Mumbai will release on 13 May on Amazon Prime Video. The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
