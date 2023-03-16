MM Keeravani Breaks Down As Richard Carpenter Posts Video After Oscars Win. 

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MM Keeravani Breaks Down As Richard Carpenter Posts Video After Oscars Win

MM Keeravani's song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for the category of 'Best Original Song.'
MM Keeravani recently made history at the Oscars by winning the coveted award for his song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR. The song which is a musical sensation has taken the world by storm. The composer, during his acceptance speech, spoke about his love for Carpenters; the American vocal and instrumental duo. In response, Richard Carpenter made a video to congratulate the visionary composer.

Carpenter captioned the post, "To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours (sic).”

Keeravani in his acceptance speech had said, "I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars." He then sang, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

Keeravani shared the video of Carpenter singing and wrote, "This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe (sic)."

'Naatu Naatu' was also performed at the Oscars and received a standing ovation after the performance was over.

