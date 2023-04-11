‘Move On’: Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill at KKBKKJ Trailer Launch

She also went on to add, “Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai (I was not nervous. But you will obviously get nervous in front of Salman Sir). Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai (I like to look at myself). I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir. It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life.”

“The proud moment is that I am standing behind him right now. I remember going on the sets of a music video in my life and the moment I went on the sets, I was rejected. The makers said who is this kid? And I was sent home. I cried a lot and then my mother told me that ‘don’t cry, one day you will work with Salman Khan’ and now I feel how my dreams have come true," she added.

Salman Khan's film is all set to release this Eid.