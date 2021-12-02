'Mirzapur' Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead at Home: Report

Actor Brahma Mishra, known for his role as Lalit in the web show Mirzapur, has passed away. As per reports, police found the body in the actor's flat in Versova, Mumbai. Mishra's body has reportedly been sent for autopsy at Cooper Hospital.

Some reports state that Mishra complained of a chest pain on 29 November, and was sent home by a doctor after receiving medication. Reports claim that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. However, an official confirmation is awaited.