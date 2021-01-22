UP Man Complains 'Mirzapur' Maligns City; SC Issues Notice

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 January, issued notice on plea of a Mirzapur resident complaining against the web series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime for maligning the image of his native place in Uttar Pradesh.



"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of nine episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea.

