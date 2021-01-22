UP Man Complains 'Mirzapur' Maligns City; SC Issues Notice

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 January, issued notice on plea of a Mirzapur resident complaining against the web series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime for maligning the image of his native place in Uttar Pradesh.
"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of nine episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea.
The plea has been filed by Sujeet Kumar Singh through advocate Binay Kumar Das.
"By showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur," added the plea.
"Mirazapur is a place where the holy river Ganga meets the Vindhya range... The world famous temple Vindhyachal Temple, which is also one of the 108 Shakti Peeth in India, is situated in Mirzapur district," contended the plea objecting to its portrayal in bad light.
