Met Gala: Surprise Proposal & Ryan's Reaction to Blake's Dress Transformation

Love is in the air at the Met Gala 2022 especially with a surprise proposal and Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Blake Lively’s dress transformation. At the steps of Met Gala, former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa got down on one knee and proposed to Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs.

As the crowd cheered with some saying “Say yes,” Cumbo did. Speaking to The Associated Press, Olisa said, “You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen’.”