Met Gala: Surprise Proposal & Ryan's Reaction to Blake's Dress Transformation

The internet is talking about the surprise proposal at the Met Gala and the reigning 'it' couple of Hollywood Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Love is in the air at the Met Gala 2022 especially with a surprise proposal and Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Blake Lively’s dress transformation. At the steps of Met Gala, former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa got down on one knee and proposed to Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs.
As the crowd cheered with some saying “Say yes,” Cumbo did. Speaking to The Associated Press, Olisa said, “You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen’.”
The official handle of The Metropolitan Museum of Art shared moments from the proposal and wrote, "Congratulations to New York City Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs @CommishCumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa who got engaged on the #MetGala red carpet tonight. An amazing moment on an amazing night!"
Cumbo revealed that she was an intern at the museum when she was 15 and attended the Met Gala, adding, “And now I’m coming back with my now husband as the commissioner of the department of cultural affairs.”
Laurie Cumbo had earlier shared a selfie with Olisa on their way to the Met Gala with the caption, “On our way to mashup the Met Gala BK and SI style.”
Another adorable couple moment that is going viral from the event is Ryan Reynolds' reaction to Blake Lively’s dress transformation. Blake wore an Atelier Versace gown with a reversible train. The gown with a pink metallic hue was unfurled to reveal a longer turquoise train in a homage to the way the Statue of Liberty has changed.
Blake Lively's dress before and after the transformation.
What caught the fans’ eye (other than the magnificent transformation itself) is Ryan’s reaction to it. Pictures and videos of Ryan being shocked and applauding for Blake have gone viral.
Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala.
The Met Gala hosts and chairs this year included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was one of the honorary co-chairs. This year’s theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion and several celebrities attended the gala including Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sophie Turner.
