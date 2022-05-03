Pics: Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively & Other Best Dressed Celebs at Met Gala 2022

The theme for Met Gala 2022, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' with the dress code being 'Gilded Glamour’, gave celebrities a chance to dip into the past and don glamorous looks for the event. The theme, drawing inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age or perhaps even the streetwear of the early 2000s, leaves room for interpretation and several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Dakota Johnson, and Vanessa Hudgens graced the red carpet with their presence.

Kim Kardashian wore a Jean Louis gown that the iconic Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing to John F. Kennedy on his birthday. The "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress was archive gold. Speaking of gold, fans can't stop gushing about the sheer detailing on Cardi B’s Met outfit.

Here are some of the best dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2022: