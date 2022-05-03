Pics: Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively & Other Best Dressed Celebs at Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively, Natasha Poonawalla, and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The theme for Met Gala 2022, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' with the dress code being 'Gilded Glamour’, gave celebrities a chance to dip into the past and don glamorous looks for the event. The theme, drawing inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age or perhaps even the streetwear of the early 2000s, leaves room for interpretation and several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Dakota Johnson, and Vanessa Hudgens graced the red carpet with their presence.
Kim Kardashian wore a Jean Louis gown that the iconic Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing to John F. Kennedy on his birthday. The "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress was archive gold. Speaking of gold, fans can't stop gushing about the sheer detailing on Cardi B’s Met outfit.
Here are some of the best dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2022:
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (in a vintage velvet suit) at the Met Gala 2022.
Blake Lively in an Atelier Versace gown with Art Deco pattern at the Met Gala.
Met Gala post her dress transformation which is likely a tribute to several New York building and especially the Statue of Liberty.
Megan Thee Stallion gilded and stunning in Moschino at the 2022 Met.
Kim Kardashian attended the Met with Pete Davidson in a piece of American history.
Kim in the Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday Mr President' dress by Jean-Louis.
Rosalía's Met Gala outfit is this elaborate Givenchy gown.
Does it get more Gilded Glamour than Cardi B in Versace at the Met Gala 2022?
Kendall Jenner in a black Prada gown with ruched decoration reminiscent of the 1900s.
Vanessa Hudgens in a sheer black gown at the 2022 Met Gala.
Billie Eilish's outfit was a silk corset dress complete with intricate green lace sleeves.
Filmmaker Riz Ahmed wore a white undershirt with a black shirt as an homage to the "immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age golden".
Amber Valetta in Michael Kors.
Shawn Mendes attends the Met Gala with Tommy Hilfiger.
Olivia Rodrigo in glittery purple Donatella Versace gown. The butterflies in her hair complete an homage to the heroines of the Silent film era.
Cynthia Erivo at the Met Gala 2022 in vintage Louis Vuitton.
Natasha Poonawalla wore a golden Sabyasachi saree with a trail and a hand forged Schiaparelli metal bustier to the big night.
Dakota Johnson in Gucci.
Dakota Johnson and Jessica Chastain at the Met Gala 2022.
Jessica Chastain wore a custom Gucci ruby duchesse silk gown with a crystal snake embroidery.
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind at the Met Gala 2022.
Dove Cameron's dress from the Iris Van Herpen creation which took over 600 hours to make.
