Marvel Introduces Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Ms Marvel’ Character in Latest Teaser

Farhan Akhtar as Waleed in Ms Marvel.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Farhan Akhtar shared a clip of his introduction in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel and wrote, “It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS . Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.”
In the latest clip shared by Marvel Studios, Kareem (Aramis Knight) leads Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) to a secret hideout where they meet Farhan’s character Waleed. When Kamran informs Kamala that tourists usually aren’t allowed the place they’ve entered, Waleem steps out and says, “But for a descendant of Aisha’s, I’m sure we can make an exception.”
“My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss,” he adds.
Marvel Entertainment also shared the teaser on their official YouTube channel. Many have pointed out that Farhan’s name is spelt as ‘Farout Akhtar’ which is the actor’s social media handle (@FarOutAkhtar).
A screenshot from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel.
The description reads, “'My name is Waleed.' Check out Farout Akhtar and Aramis Knight in a brand new episode of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, streaming tomorrow on Disney+. Need to confirm title!”
Ms Marvel follows the life of a Pakistani-American teenager Iman who is a Captain Marvel superfan and eventually gains superpowers of her own. The show is winning hearts online for its accurate representation of immigrant families (and/or South Asian culture). Ms Marvel is filled with desi references including Shah Rukh Khan and his films, Coke Studio songs, and more.
The show also stars Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Sagar Shaikh, and Yasmeen Fletcher.
