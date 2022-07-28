Marvel Creator Says Ram Charan Would Make For A Great James Bond

Cheo Hodari Coker the creator for Marvel's Luke Cage took to twitter to say, "Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan."

He then went on to tweet, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."