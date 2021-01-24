Pics: Karan Johar Arrives For Varun's Wedding in Alibag

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The wedding will be taking place on 24 January in Alibag. Preparations for the big day are in full swing. Varun was spotted arriving at the venue on 23 January, Saturday. Several other guests also arrived on the same day. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli took to social media to share photos from the wedding venue.