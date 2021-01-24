Pics: Karan Johar Arrives For Varun's Wedding in Alibag
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot in Alibag.
Karan Johar Arrives For Varun's Wedding in Alibag | (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The wedding will be taking place on 24 January in Alibag. Preparations for the big day are in full swing. Varun was spotted arriving at the venue on 23 January, Saturday. Several other guests also arrived on the same day. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli took to social media to share photos from the wedding venue.
As for the wedding press coverage, a source has said that Varun and David Dhawan have requested for privacy and want to have the wedding away from the cameras.
Karan Johar arrives for Varun Dhawan's wedding.Manish Malhotra spotted.Designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli at Varun Dhawan's wedding venue in Alibag.Manish Malhotra poses in Alibag.Varun Dhawan on wedding day with his close friends and family. This photo has been shared by several fan pages.Priest arrives for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding.Kunal Kohli spotted with his daughter at the wedding venue.