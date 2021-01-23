Photos: Varun Dhawan Arrives at his Wedding Venue

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan was spotted in Alibaug at the venue of his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Dhawan and Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday, 24 January. Preparations for the big day have begun in full swing. On Friday, 22 January, the Dalal and Dhawan families were spotted leaving for Alibaug.

On Friday, bride-to-be Natasha Dalal and her parents were clicked leaving their house. On the other hand, David Dhawan, his wife and son Rohit Dhawan were also seen heading to Alibaug.

As for the wedding press coverage, a source added that though Varun and David Dhawan have always been on good terms with the press they have requested for privacy this time on the occasion of the actor’s marriage.

You can see the latest photos of Varun Dhawan at his wedding venue below: