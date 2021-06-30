Mandira Bedi's Husband & Producer Raj Kaushal Passes Away at 49

Mandira Bedi with her husband Raj Kaushal and kids Vir and Tara.
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal, who started his career as an actor and went on to direct three films, passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 49. Raj was a Bollywood producer and is survived by wife Mandira and two children Vir and Tara.
Filmmaker Onir, who worked with Raj in My Brother Nikhil, took to Twitter to share the news.
"Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul", Onir tweeted.
Actor Tisca Chopra tweeted, "Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed".
Raj Kaushal directed three films in his career - Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his career as a copywriter. When it came to films, he started by assisting Mukul Anand. He was also a part of Subhash Ghai's Trimurti.
In 1998, Kaushal started his own advertising production company and directed over 800 commercials.
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot on 14 February, 1999. After 12 years Mandira and Raj welcomed their son Vir. In July last year, the couple adopted a daughter and named her Tara.
Published: 30 Jun 2021,10:02 AM IST