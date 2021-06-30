Mandira Bedi's Husband & Producer Raj Kaushal Passes Away at 49

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal, who started his career as an actor and went on to direct three films, passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 49. Raj was a Bollywood producer and is survived by wife Mandira and two children Vir and Tara.

Filmmaker Onir, who worked with Raj in My Brother Nikhil, took to Twitter to share the news.