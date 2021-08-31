Malik Director Mahesh Narayanan to Make Bollywood Debut With Phantom Hospital

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan to make Hindi film debut with Phantom Hospital backed by Priti Shahani.
Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for directing the Amazon Prime film Malik, is set to make his entry into Bollywood which his film Phantom Hospital. The film is produced by acclaimed Bollywood producer Priti Shahani in collaboration with the award-winning investigative journalist Josy Joseph. Priti Shahani has backed films like Raazi, Talvar, and Badhaai Ho.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... ACCLAIMED MALAYALAM DIRECTOR MAKES HIS HINDI FILM DEBUT... #MaheshNarayanan - director of #TakeOff, #CUSoon and #Malik [all starring #FahadhFaasil] - will direct his first #Hindi film... Titled #PhantomHospital... Based on a scandal from the healthcare sector."
The film’s screenplay has been written by Narayanan and Akash Mohimen. Talking about the story, Narayanan said in a statement, “I was instantly drawn to the story inspired from true incidents in the Healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story.”
Phantom Hospital is a genre-bending feature film which is based on an investigation into the Indian healthcare system. The filmmakers state that the film is based on an “unusual scandal”. Shahani said in a statement, “All of us have been victims of it unknowingly, and through this film, we hope to wake up the audience to a new reality.”
