Malik Director Mahesh Narayanan to Make Bollywood Debut With Phantom Hospital

The film’s screenplay has been written by Narayanan and Akash Mohimen. Talking about the story, Narayanan said in a statement, “I was instantly drawn to the story inspired from true incidents in the Healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story.”

Phantom Hospital is a genre-bending feature film which is based on an investigation into the Indian healthcare system. The filmmakers state that the film is based on an “unusual scandal”. Shahani said in a statement, “All of us have been victims of it unknowingly, and through this film, we hope to wake up the audience to a new reality.”