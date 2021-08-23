After Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, Son Aasmaan Bhardwaj Makes Debut With Kuttey

The poster for the upcoming film Kuttey which marks Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @tabutiful)
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is all set to make his directorial debut with the film titled Kuttey. The film is co-produced by Vishal, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.
Actor Tabu took to social media and shared the film's motion poster on Monday. “Nah ye bhonkte hai, nah gurrate hai…bas katte hai. (They don’t bark or growl, they only bite). Presenting #KUTTEY!” she wrote in the caption.
Vishal Bhardwaj said that he's 'excited' to see what his son Aasmaan does with the film. Talking about his collaboration with Luv Ranjan, Vishal told PTI, "Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense."
He added, "I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself."
Vishal Bhardwaj has worked with Tabu as the screenwriter and producer of her film Talvar, director of Maqbool and Haider. He also composed the music for her film Maachis. Naseeruddin Shah and Vishal have earlie
He has collaborated with Naseeruddin Shah for films like Omkara, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ishqiya, 7 Khoon Maaf and Dedh Ishqiya. Vishal Bhardwaj has also worked previously with Konkona Sen Sharma in movies such as Omkara, 7 Khoon Maaf, Ek Thi Daayan and Talvar.
Radhika Madan featured in the lead role in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, while Kuttey will mark his first project with Arjun Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.
Published: 23 Aug 2021,04:54 PM IST