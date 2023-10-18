Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71

Kundara's last appearance was in the 2022 film Meppadiyan. The actor is widely known for playing antagonist roles in Malayalam cinema.

Kundara made his debut in the film industry in his 20s, in 1979. He has appeared in several notable films, such as Aavanazhi, Nithya Vasantham, Agniparvatham, and Rajavinte Makan.

The actor gained recognition for portraying the iconic role of Nambiar in Nadodikkattu. He has also worked in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Kireedam, Chenkol, and Spadikam, among other films.