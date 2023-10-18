Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
Malayalam actor Kundara Johny breathed his last at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerela, on Tuesday, 17 October. As per reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest before he was taken to the hospital.
Several celebrities from the industry took to social media to offer their condolences to the late actor's family.
Kundara's last appearance was in the 2022 film Meppadiyan. The actor is widely known for playing antagonist roles in Malayalam cinema.
Kundara made his debut in the film industry in his 20s, in 1979. He has appeared in several notable films, such as Aavanazhi, Nithya Vasantham, Agniparvatham, and Rajavinte Makan.
The actor gained recognition for portraying the iconic role of Nambiar in Nadodikkattu. He has also worked in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Kireedam, Chenkol, and Spadikam, among other films.
