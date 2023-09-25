Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist

Subtle signs of heart attacks, cardiac arrest to look out for: An expert explains
(Photo: Istock/Altered by FIT)
First things first, a cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked. A cardiac arrest on the other hand is when the heart stops beating abruptly.
Feeling lightheaded, woozy, dizzy, or a feeling of partial loss of consciousness, feeling like you are going to faint, may all be indicators of a sudden cardiac arrest.
Sudden untriggered heart palpitations, and racing or pounding heart rate can be a warning signs for sudden cardiac arrest.
Some signs can be more subtle. Mild uneasiness or pain in the chest, and breathlessness while walking or climbing the stairs may be symptoms too, especially if you have a history of heart condition.
Are you dehydrated or overhydrated? "An Electrolyte imbalance, too much or too little potassium, and increased acid in your body can also give you a cardiac arrest," says Dr Sameer Pagad, Senior Cardiologist Consultant, Global Hospitals Parel, Mumbai.
Have you had a heart attack recently? People with a history of heart conditions should especially be wary because a major heart attack could also lead to a cardiac arrest in the future, says Dr Pagad.
It's possible to minimise the risk of serious damage and even fatality from a cardiac arrests with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). "Everyone and anyone should know CPR to prevent or not to prevent but to treat the sudden," says Dr Pagad.
Keep your heart healthy with diet and exercise.
Maintaining a healthy, low-fat, low-carb, high-protein diet can help reduce the risk of a cardiac arrests, especially in people with a history of heart issues.
Lastly, exercise more.
Dr Pagad says, light aerobic activity like walking or jogging or swimming are great for your heart. "Do one of these activities for at least 30 minutes every day if possible or 5 times a week to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest."
Panic attack? Heat exhaustion? Cardiac arrest? Symptoms of these sudden physiological conditions can often overlap, and it can be difficult to gauge the seriousness of the issue in time.
This World Heart Day, FIT spoke to Dr Sameer Pagad, Senior Cardiologist Consultant, Global Hospitals Parel, to understand some of the lesser-known, and not-so-evident signs of cardiac arrest.
If you do experience more than one of these symptoms at a time, it is recommended you consult a doctor to rule out the risk of a sudden cardiac arrest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)