Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan Undergoes Bypass Surgery & Is Under Recovery

New Indian Express quoted sources close to Sreenivasan’s family who revealed that the actor’s angiogram showed that he was suffering from triple vessel disease. He was also shifted to the ventilator for a few days post surgery.

A health bulletin from the hospital informed, “Mr. Sreenivasan, film actor, was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital on 30th March due to Cardiac Ailment for which he underwent BY-PASS surgery and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit. His progress to illness is satisfactory and he is responding well to Treatments and Medications.”

Sreenivasan has starred in films like Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, and Nadodikkattu. He also wrote the screenplays for these films and others including Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Pattanapravesham, and Udayananu Tharam. His screenplays for the films Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe earned him a Kerala State Film Award for ‘Best Screenplay’ each.

(With inputs from ANI)