Ram Charan Refutes Claims That He Walked Away With All the Accolades for 'RRR'

Charan had talked about working with Jr NTR, in an earlier interview with Variety, “Working with my buddy Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India’s direction, this is the best any actor or any person in my shoes will ask for. I know there was a so-called rivalry between us, but we’ve been friends even before RRR.”

Rajamouli’s RRR is a fictional story about revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also stars Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.