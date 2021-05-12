They Make the Film Stronger: Salman Reveals Radhe's Three Villains

"We have three villains- Sang Hae from Bhutan, Gautam Gulati who was in Bigg Boss and then there is Randeep Hooda. They are fantastic in the film and they look great. They have actually made Radhe look much stronger and bigger. As villains, they were so lethal and dangerous and you can tell how hard these guys have worked," he said during a conversation with some journalists in Mumbai.

Randeep Hooda plays the villain Rana in the film who spearheads the drug nexus that Salman's character Radhe is trying to bust. Talking about the film's plot, Salman said, "The plot is that he makes a commitment to this child whose friend dies and goes and cleans the city out. This is what Radhe is about."

The actor spoke about the time he used to watch heroes and want to be like them. Salman, himself, has a huge fan following who try to mimic his mannerisms and outfits. However, he doesn't think some of his characters can be role models.