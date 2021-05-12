They Make the Film Stronger: Salman Reveals Radhe's Three Villains

Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in the 'Radhe' trailer
Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set for an Eid release, amidst the pandemic. Theatres across India had to shut down due to the lockdown after the second COVID wave hit the country, most filmmakers decided to postpone their film releases. However, Radhe's makers decided to go ahead as scheduled and opted for a theatre, DTH, and OTT release on Zee5's pay per view service called ZeePlex.
Salman recently revealed the list of villains who he believes makes Radhe look 'stronger and bigger'.
"We have three villains- Sang Hae from Bhutan, Gautam Gulati who was in Bigg Boss and then there is Randeep Hooda. They are fantastic in the film and they look great. They have actually made Radhe look much stronger and bigger. As villains, they were so lethal and dangerous and you can tell how hard these guys have worked," he said during a conversation with some journalists in Mumbai.
Randeep Hooda plays the villain Rana in the film who spearheads the drug nexus that Salman's character Radhe is trying to bust. Talking about the film's plot, Salman said, "The plot is that he makes a commitment to this child whose friend dies and goes and cleans the city out. This is what Radhe is about."
The actor spoke about the time he used to watch heroes and want to be like them. Salman, himself, has a huge fan following who try to mimic his mannerisms and outfits. However, he doesn't think some of his characters can be role models.
"Chulbul Pandey is a character, I can’t take that character back home. Radhe is a character; I can’t take back that character. I can’t walk around in front of my parents as Chulbul Pandey. My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me and my brothers and sisters would be embarrassed of me. So, I am at home as a son and as a brother," he said.
"I know what my capacity is, I know how much I can do and I know how much the stunt double can do. I don’t take that back home but I take a bit of the goodness back," he added.
After Radhe's trailer was released, there were comparisons to his previous action films like Wanted and Dabangg and the trailer included a dialogue from the latter too.
Salman disagrees and said that Radhe will be different. "You can expect something different from Tiger, Dabangg, Bodyguard, from Wanted. Radhe is a new film so we will not repeat what we have already done in earlier films. So, it is new and I need you to see the film and then you tell me what is new. Apart from me though, because I am the same old Salman- that you've seen since Maine Pyar Kiya," he revealed.
Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Disha Pathani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. It's scheduled to release on 13 May.
