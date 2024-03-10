Mahira Khan Speaks About The 'Wildest Rumour' She Has Heard About Herself

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has spoken about the "wildest rumour" she has heard about herself recently. Mashion shared a video on its YouTube channel, wherein Mahira also speaks about what she loves, hates and tolerates about her husband Salim Karim.

Speaking about the rumour Mahira said, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird it's just a rumour. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."