Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali File FIR After Cook Allegedly Threatens to Kill Them

In the same interview Mahhi also added, “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?”

Mahhi and Jay are both famous television actors. They have over a decade of experience working in the industry. The couple married in 2011 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.