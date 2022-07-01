Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali File FIR After Cook Allegedly Threatens to Kill Them

Mahi and Jay
(Photo:Twitter)
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's cook allegedly threatened to kill them and their two-year-old daughter, Tara. The couple filed a police complaint on Thursday. Mahhi took to Twitter to recount her experience regarding the same but later deleted the tweets.
Mahhi spoke to ETimes talking about the incident, stating, “It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 bihari laake khada kar dunga’ (I’ll get 200 people outside your house). He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter."
In the same interview Mahhi also added, “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?”
Mahhi and Jay are both famous television actors. They have over a decade of experience working in the industry. The couple married in 2011 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.
