Mahhi Vij Loses Brother to COVID; Thanks Sonu Sood For Help

Mahhi Vij lost her brother to COVID on 1 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Mahhi Vij lost her brother to COVID-19 on 1 June. Mahhi shared the news in her latest Instagram post, wherein she also thanked Sonu Sood for helping out her family.
Mahhi shared a screenshot of Sonu Sood's tweet about her brother that read, "A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. I would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what..”
“Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you. Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help!”, Mahhi wrote.
She also thanked Bharti Singh for checking in on her brother when he was admitted to the hospital. “@bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday,” Mahhi wrote in her note.
A few days back, Mahhi dedicated a post to her brother. "I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life", she wrote.
Published: 08 Jun 2021,10:04 AM IST