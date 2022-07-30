‘Mahabharat’ Actor & Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Aged 65

Theatre and TV actor Rasik Dave, known for his role of Nand in the 1980s TV show Mahabharat, passed away on Friday at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife actor Rasike Dave and their children.

His mother-in-law Sarita Joshi told PTI, “Dave had weakness, his blood pressure and kidney issues. He was on dialysis. He was there in the hospital for about 15 to 20 days. He was brought home on Thursday and I met him and he just smiled at me.”