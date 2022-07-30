'Angamaly Diaries' Actor Sarath Chandran Found Dead; Anthony Varghese Condoles

Actor Sarath Chandran.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, 29 July. He is survived by his father Chandran, his wife Leela, and his brother Shyam Chandran.
Further details about the cause of death are yet to be revealed.
Malayalam actor Antony Varghese took to Facebook to express his condolences. Along with photos of Sarath, he wrote, "RIP Brother".
Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran made his debut with Aneesya. Prior to making acting his career, he reportedly worked in an IT firm and also worked in films as a dubbing artist.
Sarath shot to fame with his role in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s action drama, Angamaly Diaries. Some of his other notable films are Koode directed by Anjali Menon, CIA: Comrade in America starring Dulquer Salmaan, comedy film Oru Thathvika Avalokanam and Tovino Thomas- starrer Oru Mexican Aparatha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)