Madhuri ‘Jacques Cousteau’ Dixit: Dr Shriram Nene Shares a Throwback Pic From US

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a throwback picture with the actor from the time they tried to learn scuba diving. The picture features a younger Madhuri and Shriram in scuba diving gear and the caption read, “Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer.”
Dr Nene added, “No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world.”
The couple had earlier posted throwback pictures with their children Arin and Ryan. In his post with the kids, Dr Nene wrote in the caption, “Never forget why you do what you do…#familycomesfirst #liveyrbestlife.”
Madhuri captioned her picture with Arin and Ryan, “The love of my life.” Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene got married in 1999, and Madhuri then moved to the US.
The actor had also taken a brief hiatus from films, and returned to the big screens with the 2007 release Aaja Nachle. She is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s Finding Anamika, which tells the story of a socialite who vanishes without a trace.
