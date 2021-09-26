Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Finding Anamika’ to Release on Netflix: Watch the Teaser Here

Madhuri Dixit Nene in a still from 'Finding Anamika'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)
Madhuri Dixit Nene's latest film, Finding Anamika is set to release on Netflix. The date hasn't been announced yet, but the producers of the movie have put out a short teaser of the film that is already creating a lot of buzz online.
It is produced by Dharma Productions and a release date or any furhter information has not been given. It will likely star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Suhasini Mulay too. Watch the captivating teaser here:
Madhuri Dixit is currently a judge on the reality dance show 'Dance Deewane' and was last seen in movies like Kalank and Total Dhamaal.
