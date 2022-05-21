Here's Why Madhuri Dixit Chose To Sing Her 2nd Song in English Instead of Hindi

Madhuri Dixit says she co-wrote the songs with the Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari.
Abira Dhar
Celebrities
Published:

Madhuri on her 2nd single 'Tu Hai Mera'.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Madhuri on her 2nd single 'Tu Hai Mera'.</p></div>

Madhuri Dixit has released her latest song and The Quint talked to the singer-actor who told us how music has always been a part of her life and how she has managed to keep it in her family.

Madhuri's new song 'Tu Hai Mera' is dedicated to her fans and the actor co-wrote the lyrics with Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari. Madhuri talks about how she and Raja Kumari got together and created this song and calls it a 'love letter' for her fans.

Madhuri has two sons with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and, as a family, they enjoy playing different instruments and creating music. Madhuri, who lived in the United States for a few years was away from the limelight and talks about how her children adjusted to a new life back in India with so much media attention.

Also ReadBirthday Girl Madhuri Dixit Is Her Groovy Best On Instagram

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT