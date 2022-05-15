Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit Is Her Groovy Best On Instagram

Madhuri Dixit
(Photo: Instagram)
The Dhak Dhak girl came into Bollywood and made history with her stellar dance moves, killer acting chops and screen presence. After a few commercially unsuccessful films, Tezaab would establish her as one of that generation's finest actors. She continues to win hearts, no matter where she is or what she does.
Now Madhuri Dixit is giving her fans exactly what they want by posting some riveting Instagram reels. And she has undoubtedly taken the digital world by storm. So let’s revisit some of those reels as we celebrate her birthday.
You may know Madhuri as a versatile performer, and a terrific dancer. But did you know that she also hops onto some of the Instagram trends? She looks amazing with her incredible fashion sense while she oozes confidence. She truly is timeless. Take this reel, for instance, where she creates a lookbook to the song, ‘Engine Ki Seeti’
She’d give viral tick-tokers a run for their money. And with good reason. It’s unbelievable how she takes any Instagram challenge head-on and moves to the music of the latest trendy pop song. In this case, it’s Meghan Trainer’s ‘Me too’.
It’s throwback time with Madhuri as sways to the beats of ‘Ek do teen’. An extremely catchy and upbeat song from Tezaab. It’s a classic. And let’s not forget, the film catapulted Madhuri into stardom. Take a walk down memory lane when you check out the reel.
It’s the dhak dhak girl at her performative best when she aces those killer expressions not just with her songs but any given song. In this case, it’s a mash-up of ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ and ‘Uden jab Jab Zulfen’. Her soft manner, and gentle demeanour are sure to steal your heart.
She has also captured our hearts while grooving to newer beats. Her casual get up unmistakably adds to the vibe of the reel as she moves to the song, ‘Lazy Lads’. The ease with which she moves says a lot about her dancing prowess.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)