Madhavan Says India Used Lunar Calendar to Launch Rocket to Mars; Twitter Reacts

R Madhavan is being called out for his recent remarks.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor R Madhavan is being called out for saying that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) used the Hindu calendar to launch the PSLV C-25 rocket to Mars for India's Mars mission. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
The actor made these comments while promoting his movie. Madhavan spoke in Tamil, and it was translated by musician T M Krishna. The actor said, "Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid, and cryogenic) which help western rockets propel themselves into the Martian orbit. Since India lacked, they used the information in the 'Panchangam' (Hindu Calendar).
Krishna tweeted, "Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website. Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam!"
The 3 Idiots actor added, "The rocket was launched and it went around the earth, moon, and Jupiter's moon and ricochet into Mars' orbit."
Here's what other Twitter users said:
