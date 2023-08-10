'I Wanted to Belong, So Does Tara From Made In Heaven:' Sobhita Dhulipala

Arjun added, "But when you are doing the work, you are just doing the work. You have to work to the best of your capabilities and not worry about how the show is going to perform."

Arjun's character is from the LGBTQ+ community in the show and speaking about representation in the film industry he said, "My opinion is that I am an actor, and I will take an opportunity that's given to me if I like it. I've thought a lot about this, and the world is changing so rapidly now. Five years ago I was lauded for taking on the role, now I may be blamed for taking a chance away from a gay actor. I think gay actors should also step up and claim the parts."

He added, "For this season though, when I saw that Trinetra had been brought on board I said, 'this is amazing!' After season one, I was called to these panel discussions to speak about representation, and I am no authority on the subject. I am very grateful though that my character resonated with so many people from the community."