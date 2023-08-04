'We Have to Engage & Entertain Audiences, Not Preach': Zoya Akhtar

One of the new faces in Made In Heaven 2 is 26-year-old trans doctor and social media personality Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju. When asked about representation on screen and the importance of getting people from a particular community to play themselves Zoya said, "It's very important to get people from the community, and it speaks about your intention in doing so. You have to have them as part of the journey and share their experiences, because only then can it be honest and empathetic, otherwise you are just putting your projection onto something."

Neeraj echoed her thoughts and said, "Representation involves respecting the lived experiences of the people you are narrating stories about. It should come from a place of education and empathy. You can't come from a patronizing gaze of, 'Tell me two bits about your life and we will make it happen.' You have to involve people from the communities, learn from them and then put your stories forward."

Video editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan