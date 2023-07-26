'Made in Heaven' Season 2: Zoya Akhtar's Series All Set to Premiere on This Date

The much-awaited second season of Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 August. The makers and the cast of the show announced the news on Wednesday, 26 July.

The makers also unveiled the first look poster for the upcoming season, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin, among others.