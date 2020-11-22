Maddock Films Refutes Claims of Paying Rs 17 Crore to SSR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), one of the agencies probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has found a suspicious 'missing' payment worth Rs 17 crore allegedly made to the late actor by producer Dinesh Vijan, as per a report by India Today. A source told the publication that the payment was for Raabta, which released in 2017. The source adds that the alleged payment was for a shoot that took place in Hungary.

The statement added "We have made the full payment to Sushant for Raabta as per the agreement signed by him with us, and this payment was received by him in India. We have submitted relevant documents for the proof of such payment to the department".

Maddock also said that all the financial transactions for the shoot in Hungary were handled by T-series.

The firm, in its statement, said that Dinesh Vijan is currently in Dubai recovering from COVID-19 and he will be lending his full support to the authorities. "India Today has always stood by the truth and we hope that sharing the correct facts with you will lead to correct reporting as a responsible publication. We are not sure if we can speak about the matter at this moment, but to avoid any controversy we want to clarify we are fully cooperating with the agency and have furnished all details required and it is our sincere request to all to avoid spreading incorrect information.

"You may note that Mr. Vijan was to travel back to India and had to therefore as per norms undergo a COVID-19 test prior to flying. He's detected positive for COVID-19 which is why he could not travel back and is presently recuperating. He will be travelling back to India as soon as he recovers, he and Maddock films have been and will fully co-operate with the authorities, as required".