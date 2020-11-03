Duty-bound to file FIR Against Sushant's Sisters: Police to HC

The police had filed an FIR based on a complaint by Rhea Chakraborty. Quint Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput with sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities The police had filed an FIR based on a complaint by Rhea Chakraborty.

The Mumbai Police have informed the Bombay High Court that they were 'duty-bound' to file an FIR against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters as the complaint lodged against them by Rhea Chakraborty 'disclosed commission of offence', as per a report by PTI.

The Mumbai Police filed an affidavit on Monday (2 November) in the high court seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

Priyanka and Meetu were booked by the Bandra police in September.

In the affidavit, Bandra Police’s senior inspector Nikhil Kapse refuted allegations that the police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners or any deceased person, the PTI report stated. The affidavit said that the police were not trying to “influence or derail” the investigation being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by registering the FIR. “The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence,” the affidavit said, according to PTI. The affidavit also claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had said in her complaint that a 'bogus and unlawful' medical prescription was sent by Priyanka and Meetu Singh with the help of a Delhi-based doctor, wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Sushant.

“FIR lodged at Mumbai seeks investigation into alleged offence of conspiracy, forgery, cheating and conspiracy by petitioners sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for fabricating medical prescription to procure and administer controlled drugs/psychotropic substances to Sushant Singh Rajput without his actual examination. FIR also seeks investigations into the possibility of deterioration of his mental health and eventual suicide pursuant to the said conspiracy,” the affidavit said, according to Live Law.

The Mumbai Police stated that, adhering to the order passed by the Supreme Court, all relevant documents pertaining to the FIR were handed over to the CBI, which is probing Rajput's death. The police opposed the stand taken by CBI that they should not have registered the FIR in the same case that the central agency was already probing. "This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai Police were duty-bound to register the FIR. The case being probed by the CBI is one registered by the deceased’s father in Bihar. On the other hand, the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police is by Rhea Chakraborty seeking investigation for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu and doctor Tarun Kumar", the affidavit stated, adding it is now for the CBI to investigate both FIRs and file reports. The plea will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

Some time back, the CBI had stated that the FIR by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant's sisters is 'vitiated and bad in law', reported ANI. (With inputs from PTI)