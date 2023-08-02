Singer Lizzo Accused of Sexual Harassment & Weight-Shaming by Former Dancers

The dancers claimed that Lizzo, who is an advocate for body positivity, criticised a dancer's recent weight gain and then berated her. The dancer was reportedly then fired for allegedly recording a meeting.

In continuation of the report, the suit alleged that Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, pushed her religious beliefs upon other performers.

The lawsuit stated, "Ms Quigley was not only vocal about her religious belief but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations."