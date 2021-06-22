Deverakonda Reacts to Rumors About Liger's OTT Release

While the reports of Liger's OTT release are still mere speculation, Deverakonda's reaction to the news went viral for its cheeky tone.

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The makers had earlier announced that the film's teaser would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, the producers said, "In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. ”

"Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed," the statement further read.

Liger also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. The film has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, and will also release Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.